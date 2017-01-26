LISTEN SOUND-CLIP: Police pounce on murder accused
Tebogo Jan Masingane was originally arrested for the murder of David Ngwenya in March 2012 after the two got into a dispute over a hat.
17°C | 22°C
Tebogo Jan Masingane was originally arrested for the murder of David Ngwenya in March 2012 after the two got into a dispute over a hat.
find your
dream home
looking for an
affordable
apartment
It's easy in only three
simple steps...
find professional
services in
your area
Locate a business
operating in
your area
Want more customers? They're online right now, searching for businesses like yours. Place your ad now...
Police – 10111
Ambulance – 012 310 6300
Fire & Rescue – 10177
Pretoria South Lions Club – 082 850 9198
Pretoria Jakaranda Lions Club – 012 654 6182
SPCA – 012 803 5219